Jaw exercises everyone must do daily

Jaw mobility is important for everyday activities, including speaking, chewing, and yawning. Restricted jaw movement may cause discomfort, and even pain. However, adding certain exercises in your routine can improve the flexibility and strength of the muscles of the jaw. They are easy to perform and can be done at home without any special equipment. Here are five amazing exercises to improve your jaw mobility.

Stretch 1 Relaxed jaw stretch Start by sitting or standing in a comfy position with your back straight. Open your mouth as wide as you can without any pain and slowly close it. Repeat the motion 10 times. It is meant to relax the jaw muscles and considerably increase their range of motion, improving flexibility and ease in daily life.

Movement 2 Side-to-side movement Start off in a seated or standing position, but maintain an upright posture. Slowly open your mouth a little, then move your lower jaw to the right and then left side, in a slow, controlled manner. This exercise should be repeated 10 times on either side. It would improve the lateral movement of the jaw, and improve mobility and function.

Tuck 3 Chin tucks While sitting or standing tall, slowly tuck your chin toward your neck, keeping the rest of your body still. Hold the position for five seconds before returning to the neutral position. Repeat the exercise 10 times in total. It is intended to strengthen the muscles that support the jaw, making it stronger and more stable.

Resistance 4 Resistance exercise with fingers For this exercise, place one thumb under your chin and apply gentle downward pressure. Try opening your mouth against the resistance, holding it for five seconds. After holding, relax your jaw. Repeat the process 10 times. It is meant to increase the muscle strength of the area around the jaw, making it stronger and more resilient to function.