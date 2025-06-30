Step strong: 5 exercises for healthy foot arches

Foot arch strength is crucial for maintaining balance, reducing foot pain, and preventing injuries. Strong arches provide the necessary support for daily activities and athletic performance. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help enhance the strength and flexibility of your foot arches. Here are five effective exercises designed to improve foot arch strength and support, which can be easily performed at home or in a gym setting.

Towel exercise Toe curls with towel Toe curls with a towel are easy but highly effective to strengthen the muscles in your feet. Just lay a small towel on the floor, sit comfortably in a chair, and use your toes to scrunch up the towel toward you. Repeat the same motion 10 times with each foot. This exercise focuses on the intrinsic muscles of the feet, improving their support to your arches.

Calf exercise Calf raises on edge Calf raises done on an edge also help strengthen both your calves and foot arches. Stand with your toes on an elevated surface, such as a step or curb, so that your heels hang off. Slowly raise yourself onto your toes before lowering back down past the edge level. Do three sets of 10 repetitions to effectively engage muscles supporting the arch.

Seated lift Arch lifts while seated Arch lifts are simple exercises that strengthen the foot arches significantly, without any special equipment. Sit upright on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Lift the heel of one foot (keeping the ball of the foot pressed down) to create tension in the arch. Slowly lower it back down and repeat this motion several times for each foot, alternating left-right.