African cuisine is so rich and diverse, that you won't know when your vegetarian dish turns into an exciting culinary experience. Okra, baobab, and cassava are three such ingredients that can add unique textures and tastes to your plate. Not only do these enhance flavor, but they also contribute towards nutrition. Use these elements to explore new dimensions in vegetarian cooking without compromising on taste or health benefits.

Drive 1 Okra: A versatile vegetable Okra is a staple in many African dishes, thanks to its versatility and health benefits. You can use it in soups, stews or even grill as a side dish. Famous for its mucilaginous texture when cooked, okra serves as a natural thickener for soups and stews. Loaded with vitamins A and C, it also offers dietary fiber which improves digestion. Adding okra to your meals can give you both taste and health.

Drive 2 Baobab: The superfruit Baobab fruit is often dubbed a superfruit due to its high vitamin C content—nearly 10 times that of oranges—and antioxidant properties. The powder from baobab fruit can be added to smoothies, juices, or even sprinkled over salads for an added nutritional boost. Its tangy flavor pairs well with sweet dishes, while also providing essential nutrients such as calcium and potassium.

Drive 3 Cassava: A starchy delight Cassava is a root vegetable commonly used throughout Africa as a staple because of how rich in carbohydrates it is. From being a great gluten-free substitute for people with dietary restrictions when made into flour (tapioca flour) to being simply boiled like potatoes for sides such as fufu or gari among others, cassava is versatile. Its mild taste makes it flexible across cuisines while providing energy-boosting carbs.