For vegans: Try these protein-packed recipes 

African-inspired plant-based meals provide a rich palette of flavors and nutrients, placing emphasis on grains, legumes, vegetables, and spices for affordable and accessible meals. These dishes are reflective of Africa's rich culinary heritage, offering budget-friendly, easy-to-prepare meal ideas that are just perfect for the homebound to enjoy a taste of Africa. Here are a few meal ideas to enjoy these traditional ingredients without spending much.

Jollof rice Savory jollof rice with vegetables Jollof rice is a famous West African dish with its rich flavor and vibrant color. To make it plant-based, substitute meat stock with vegetable broth and toss in some tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, and peas. The secret to this dish is the mix of spices like thyme, bay leaves, and paprika. Not only is this meal filling, it's also easy on your pocket as it only needs rice and seasonal vegetables.

Bean stew Hearty bean stew with spinach Considering it's simple and nutritious, bean stew is a staple in many African countries. Use kidney beans or black-eyed peas as the base of this stew. Add onions, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, or kale for additional nutrition. Season with cumin and coriander for depth of flavor. Since beans are an inexpensive source of protein, this dish is both economical and satisfying.

Millet porridge Millet porridge with coconut milk Millet porridge is an extremely comforting breakfast option across Africa. Simply cook millet grains in water until soft, then stir in coconut milk for creaminess without the dairy. Sweeten naturally with dates or bananas if you like, while adding nuts like almonds or cashews gives texture contrast along with healthy fats at the minimal cost.