Indian cuisine has been praised for its delectable flavors and variety of vegetarian options. To prepare classic Indian meals, it is important to keep your pantry stocked with essential staples. These ingredients are the base of many traditional recipes, making it easy to prepare delicious meals at home. From lentils to spices, every item contributes to bringing authentic taste and aroma to your kitchen.

Drive 1 Lentils: The protein powerhouse Lentils are a staple in every Indian kitchen, offering a great source of protein and fiber. Varieties like masoor dal, moong dal, chana dal are used in a number of dishes. They're versatile and can be used in soups, stews or as standalone curries. Lentils also cook relatively faster than other legumes, making them a go-to option for daily meals.

Drive 2 Rice: A versatile base Rice is another indispensable part of Indian cuisine. Basmati rice is preferred for its aromatic quality and long grains which remain separate after cooking. It goes well with curries or can be used as the base for biryanis and pulaos. Brown rice provides a healthier option with additional fiber content, while still remaining versatile in various recipes.

Drive 3 Spices: The flavor enhancers Spices form an integral part of Indian cooking, giving dishes depth and complexity. Cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, mustard seeds, and garam masala blend, are some common spices. Each spice has a mind of its own and adds a unique flavor when combined thoughtfully while cooking.