Why are businesses using AI for eco-friendly packaging?

AI tools are revolutionizing the way businesses think about eco-friendly packaging design. With the help of AI, designers can generate concepts, test materials, and optimize packaging dimensions in no time. This way, brands can create visually appealing packaging that keeps products safe while consuming fewer resources. The use of AI in packaging design is making the process quicker and more viable for businesses of all sizes.

#1 Structural design automation One major benefit of AI in packaging is structural design automation. Tools such as Pacdora allow for quick creation of dielines, 3D mockups, and box structures depending on the dimensions of the product. This way, designers do not have to start from scratch and can speed up the first stages of design with ready-to-use templates, customized according to specific product requirements.

#2 Visual concept creation For visual concept creation, AI tools like Midjourney and Adobe Express can provide fresh artwork and branding ideas in seconds. These platforms enable teams to explore multiple ideas quickly by creating diverse visual concepts from simple text prompts. This is especially useful during brainstorming sessions when creativity needs a boost.

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#3 Advanced packaging development AI-powered platforms such as Sirma's solutions help in advanced packaging development by recommending material types and calculating optimized dimensions. These tools generate real-time 2D and 3D CAD models, helping you reduce material use while keeping them durable. They also recommend recyclable or biodegradable materials to make them less harmful to the environment.

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