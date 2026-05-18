5 tasty ways to use semolina in snacks

Semolina, a staple in North African cuisine, is used to create a variety of delicious snacks. These Algerian treats are not just easy to make but also give a taste of the region's rich culinary heritage. From sweet to savory, these snacks highlight the versatility of semolina. Here are five Algerian semolina snacks that you can easily whip up at home.

Dish 1 Sweet semolina cake delight Sweet semolina cake is a popular dessert in Algeria. Made with semolina, sugar, and yogurt, this cake is flavored with orange blossom water for an aromatic touch. The ingredients are mixed and baked until golden brown. Once cooled, it is often topped with powdered sugar or almonds for added texture and flavor.

Dish 2 Savory semolina pancakes Savory semolina pancakes make for an excellent breakfast or snack option. Prepared with semolina, water, salt, and spices like cumin or coriander, these pancakes are cooked on a griddle until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They can be served with yogurt or a spicy sauce for an extra kick.

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Dish 3 Semolina fritters with herbs Semolina fritters are another delightful snack that combines the goodness of semolina with fresh herbs, like parsley and cilantro. The mixture is shaped into small patties and fried until golden brown. These fritters can be served as appetizers or as a side dish with main meals.

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Dish 4 Honey-soaked semolina balls Honey-soaked semolina balls are a festive treat in Algeria. Prepared by cooking semolina with sugar syrup flavored with rose water, these balls are rolled into small spheres and soaked in honey before serving. They are sweet, chewy, and perfect for special occasions.