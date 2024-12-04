Alicia Keys' serene Afro-inspired natural looks
Alicia Keys, the Grammy-winning artist with a voice that touches the soul, has also become an icon of natural beauty and style. Her fashion choices are a vibrant celebration of African culture, featuring traditional patterns, fabrics, and hairstyles. Want to know how to get Alicia Keys' serene afro-inspired looks? Keep reading to discover how to infuse your wardrobe and beauty routine with her positive vibes.
Embrace earth tones and bold prints
Alicia's wardrobe is full of earth tones. You'll frequently see her in browns, greens, and oranges, which both flatter her complexion and nod to Africa's beautiful landscapes. To emulate her style, seek out pieces in similar shades or garments that showcase African prints. A simple dashiki or kente cloth-inspired dress can be a bold choice that keeps you grounded to the roots.
Natural hair with confidence
One of the most iconic aspects of Alicia Keys' look is her natural hair. Whether she's rocking braids, cornrows, or an afro, she always looks amazing. Want to get her look? If you haven't already, consider transitioning to natural hair. Use gentle products designed for your hair type and experiment with protective styles that highlight your unique texture.
Minimalist makeup inspired by Alicia
Alicia Keys famously said goodbye to heavy makeup and embraced a more minimalist look that celebrates natural beauty. To achieve this look, skincare is key—invest in products that nourish and protect your skin. For makeup, use light foundations or tinted moisturizers along with a touch of lip balm and mascara to enhance your features without overshadowing them.
Flowy fabrics for comfortable elegance
The breezy comfort and effortless elegance of flowy fabrics are key to Alicia's style. Natural materials like cottons, silks, and linens provide breathability and move beautifully with the body. Add loose-fitting tunics, maxi dresses, or wide-legged pants to your wardrobe for a fusion of comfort and style that echoes Alicia's laid-back chic.
Accessorize wisely with cultural pieces
If you can't (or won't) wear jewelry like Alicia Keys but still want to accessorize, consider adding cultural pieces like headwraps or scarves to your outfit. These accessories are a great way to add color and pattern, and they also hold deep cultural significance in many African cultures. Choose fabrics or designs that feel authentic to you, or that represent a heritage you want to honor respectfully.