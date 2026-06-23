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Alligator pepper: A must-try spice from Africa

By Simran Jeet 12:00 pm Jun 23, 202612:00 pm

What's the story

Alligator pepper, a spice native to West Africa, is slowly making its way into the global culinary scene. Famous for its pungent aroma and unique flavor, the spice is derived from the seeds of the Aframomum melegueta plant. Traditionally used in African cuisine, alligator pepper is now being recognized for its potential health benefits and versatility in cooking. Here's a look at this intriguing spice and how it can elevate your culinary creations.