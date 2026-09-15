Almond oat bars: The grab-and-go breakfast
What's the story
Almond oat bars make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in no time. These bars combine the goodness of almonds and oats to give you a balanced meal that keeps you energized throughout the morning. With simple ingredients and easy preparation, almond oat bars are perfect for those looking for convenience, without compromising on nutrition.
#1
Nutritional benefits of almonds and oats
Almonds are loaded with healthy fats, protein, and essential vitamins, such as vitamin E. They also provide a good amount of fiber, which helps with digestion.
Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy release. They also contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol levels.
Together, they make a nutrient-dense combination.
#2
Simple ingredients for homemade bars
To make almond oat bars at home, you will need rolled oats, almonds, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and a pinch of salt.
You could also add dried fruits or seeds for extra flavor and nutrition.
These ingredients are easily available and inexpensive, making it easy to whip up these bars without breaking the bank.
#3
Easy preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).
In a mixing bowl, combine oats and chopped almonds.
In another bowl, mix honey or maple syrup with salt until well blended.
Combine both mixtures, and spread evenly in a baking dish lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Tip 1
Tips for storage and serving suggestions
Once cooled completely after baking, cut into bars or squares as preferred.
Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week, or refrigerate them for longer shelf life.
Serve these bars as part of your breakfast routine by pairing them with fresh fruits or yogurt, if desired.