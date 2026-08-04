Want to try star fruit? Start with these 5 recipes
What's the story
Star fruit, or carambola, is a tropical fruit with a unique star-shaped cross-section. It is not just visually appealing, but also offers a refreshing taste, which can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five amazing recipes that highlight the versatility of star fruit, from salads to desserts. Each recipe brings out the distinct flavor of this exotic fruit, making it a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire.
Dish 1
Star fruit salad with citrus dressing
This refreshing salad combines star fruit with mixed greens and citrus dressing.
The tartness of the star fruit complements the sweetness of oranges and the tanginess of lime juice.
Tossed together with olive oil and honey, this salad makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish for any meal.
Dish 2
Tropical star fruit smoothie
A tropical star fruit smoothie is an easy way to relish this fruit's flavor.
Blend ripe star fruits with banana, pineapple chunks, and coconut milk for a creamy drink.
The natural sweetness from the fruits negates the need for added sugar, making it a healthy option for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
Dish 3
Star fruit salsa with avocado
Star fruit salsa is an exciting twist on traditional salsa recipes.
Dice star fruit, along with avocado, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers, for a spicy-sweet mixture.
This salsa goes well with tortilla chips or as a topping on grilled vegetables or tofu.
Dish 4
Caramelized star fruit tart
For dessert lovers, caramelized star fruit tart is an absolute must-try.
Slice star fruit thinly and caramelize it in butter and brown sugar until golden brown.
Arrange them over a buttery pastry crust, pre-baked to perfection, before baking again just until everything melds beautifully together.
Dish 5
Spicy star fruit chutney
Spicy star fruit chutney adds an unexpected kick to savory dishes.
Cook chopped star fruit with ginger, garlic, chili flakes, vinegar, and sugar until thickened into a chutney-like consistency.
This versatile condiment pairs well with rice dishes, curries, and sandwiches alike.