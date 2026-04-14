Amla v/s rambutan: Which one to choose?

Amla and rambutan are two exotic fruits making headlines for their nutritional benefits. Both fruits are packed with vitamins and minerals that can contribute to a healthy diet. While amla or Indian gooseberry is famous for its vitamin C content, rambutan is known for its juicy texture and nutrient profile. Here's a look at the nutritional value of these fruits and how they can be added to your diet.

#1 Vitamin C powerhouse: Amla's benefits Amla is famous for its high vitamin C content. It has almost 20 times the vitamin C of an orange per 100 grams. This vitamin is important for boosting the immune system, skin health, and antioxidant protection. Adding amla to your diet can help you meet your daily vitamin C requirements easily.

#2 Rambutan's unique nutrient profile Rambutan is also a nutrient-rich fruit, but it offers a different set of benefits than amla. It is a good source of iron, which is essential for making red blood cells and transporting oxygen in the body. Rambutan also has small amounts of vitamin A and vitamin C, contributing to overall health.

Advertisement

#3 Antioxidant properties in focus Both amla and rambutan have antioxidant properties that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Amla's antioxidants are mainly due to its high vitamin C content, while rambutan has other antioxidants, such as flavonoids. These compounds help protect cells from damage by free radicals.

Advertisement