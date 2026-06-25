Best way to explore Amsterdam? Try canal bike tours
What's the story
Amsterdam's canal bike tours provide a unique way to explore the city. These tours allow you to pedal through the canals, giving you a different perspective of Amsterdam's architecture and culture. The experience is both fun and eco-friendly, making it a perfect choice for those looking to explore the city at their own pace. With the option of guided or self-guided tours, you can customize your adventure.
Tour options
Choosing the right tour
When selecting a canal bike tour, consider whether you want a guided experience or prefer to go solo. Guided tours usually come with an informative guide who shares insights about the city's history and landmarks. Self-guided tours give you the freedom to explore at your own pace, without a fixed itinerary. Both options have their own advantages, depending on your preference for structure versus flexibility.
Tour experience
What to expect on your tour
During your canal bike tour, expect to pedal through narrow waterways flanked by historic buildings and vibrant houseboats. The slow pace allows you to soak in the surroundings, while getting some exercise. Most boats come with safety equipment and basic amenities, like storage space for personal belongings.
Timing tips
Best times to go
The best time for a canal bike tour in Amsterdam is during spring or early fall, when the weather is pleasant. Summers can be crowded with tourists, while winters may not be ideal due to cold temperatures. Early morning or late afternoon rides can help you avoid peak crowds and give you a more peaceful experience.
Rider advice
Tips for first-time riders
For first-time riders on a canal bike tour, it is advisable to wear comfortable clothes and shoes suitable for pedaling. Sunscreen is also a good idea if you are going during the day. Familiarize yourself with the boat's steering before setting out, so you can navigate easily through the canals without bumping into other boats or obstacles.