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Best way to explore Amsterdam? Try canal bike tours

By Simran Jeet 03:57 pm Jun 25, 202603:57 pm

What's the story

Amsterdam's canal bike tours provide a unique way to explore the city. These tours allow you to pedal through the canals, giving you a different perspective of Amsterdam's architecture and culture. The experience is both fun and eco-friendly, making it a perfect choice for those looking to explore the city at their own pace. With the option of guided or self-guided tours, you can customize your adventure.