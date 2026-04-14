Annatto seeds: The tiny superfood you need

Often overshadowed by more popular superfoods, annatto seeds are slowly but steadily gaining attention for their health benefits. These small, reddish seeds come from the achiote tree and have been used for centuries for their coloring and medicinal properties. Rich in antioxidants, annatto seeds can promote health in several ways. Here's a look at the benefits of adding annatto seeds to your diet.

#1 Rich source of antioxidants Annatto seeds are rich in antioxidants, especially carotenoids like bixin and norbixin. These compounds are essential for neutralizing free radicals in the body, which can cause oxidative stress and damage cells. By adding annatto seeds to your diet, you can boost your body's defense against oxidative stress and promote overall health.

#2 Supports eye health The carotenoids present in annatto seeds are also good for eye health. They filter harmful blue light and protect the eyes from damage caused by UV rays. Regular consumption of these antioxidants may lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration and keep vision clear as you age.

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#3 Promotes skin health Annatto seeds are also known for their skin benefits, thanks to their high antioxidant content. These antioxidants protect the skin from environmental damage, and may even help reduce inflammation. This could lead to healthier, more resilient skin over time. Including annatto seeds in your diet may be a natural way to support skin health.

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#4 Aids digestion Traditionally, annatto seeds have been used to promote digestive health. They are believed to have mild laxative properties that can help with regular bowel movements. Further, these seeds may also soothe the digestive tract, relieving symptoms such as bloating or discomfort after meals. Adding annatto seeds to your diet could be a natural way to support digestion.