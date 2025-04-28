Where to catch Antarctica's most stunning sunrises and sunsets
What's the story
If there's one place on Earth to witness the most breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, it has to be Antarctica, the southernmost continent.
The continent's peculiar geographical location and extreme climate conditions make for a rare yet mesmerizing spectacle.
With endless ice reflecting the sun's rays, these moments are nothing short of a photographer's dream.
Here are some best spots in Antarctica to witness these.
Hilltop Vantage
Observation Hill: A panoramic view
Observation Hill, near McMurdo Station, is another perfect spot to watch both sunrises and sunsets.
The hill provides 360-degree views of the surrounding icy landscape, making it one of the most visited sites by tourists hoping to photograph the beauty of Antarctica's skies.
The climb is pretty easy, so even amateurs can enjoy this incredible experience.
Channel views
Lemaire Channel: A natural frame
The Lemaire Channel is considered one of the most beautiful places in Antarctica.
This narrow passageway, set between towering cliffs and icebergs, beautifully frames the sunrise or sunset.
When the sun rises or sets, tourists can see vibrant colors reflecting on the water and ice, leaving an unforgettable visual experience.
Bay reflections
Paradise Bay: Reflective waters
Paradise Bay is famous for its calm waters that reflect the sky above perfectly.
At sunrise or sunset, this bay turns into a palette of colors reflected in its placid surface.
The glaciers surrounding the scene further make it prettier by catching the light in a unique way as they loom over visitors, whether exploring by boat or foot.
Island contrast
Deception Island: Volcanic backdrop
The volcanic landscape of Deception Island makes for a unique setting against icy surroundings.
It makes for a very unusual backdrop to witness sunrises and sunsets in Antarctica.
The contrast of dark volcanic rock with bright snow makes for some striking visuals as sunlight dances across different surfaces during the times.