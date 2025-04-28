What's the story

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to help people promote health and well-being.

Practiced for centuries, aromatherapy offers benefits including stress relief, improved sleep, and an enhanced mood.

If you are a beginner looking to explore aromatherapy, knowing the basics could be a great starting point.

Here are some practical tips to help you incorporate aromatherapy into your daily routine.