Apples v/s oranges: Which has more vitamin C?

Apples and oranges are two of the most popular fruits, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. While both fruits are healthy, they offer different sets of nutrients that can contribute to a balanced diet. Knowing the nutritional differences between apples and oranges can help you make informed dietary choices. Here are the key nutritional aspects of both fruits.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Oranges are famous for their vitamin C content, giving you over 100% of the daily recommended intake in one medium-sized fruit. Apples, on the other hand, have a lower vitamin C content but provide other vitamins like vitamin A and some B-complex vitamins. Both fruits contribute to overall health by providing essential vitamins that support immune function and energy production.

#2 Fiber levels in each fruit Fiber is an important nutrient for digestive health, and both apples and oranges are great sources of it. A medium apple has about four grams of fiber, while a medium orange has about three grams. Eating fiber-rich foods can help you maintain healthy digestion and keep your cholesterol levels in check. Either fruit can help you meet your daily fiber intake.

#3 Caloric value differences When it comes to caloric value, apples and oranges are both low-calorie options. A medium apple has about 95 calories, while a medium orange has about 62 calories. If you're watching your calorie intake but want to eat something healthy, both these fruits are great options that can satiate your sweet tooth without adding too many calories to your diet.

