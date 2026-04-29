Applying for a passport? Here's what you need

Applying for an Indian passport can be a daunting task, especially if you are a first-timer. However, knowing the basics can make the process a lot easier. Here are some essential tips to help you navigate the application process smoothly. From gathering required documents to understanding fees, and appointment scheduling, these insights will help you avoid common pitfalls and ensure your application is processed without delays.

Tip 1 Gather required documents early Start by collecting all necessary documents well in advance. These include proof of identity, address, and date of birth. Make sure all documents are up to date and match the details you plan to provide in your application form. Having everything ready beforehand can save you from last-minute hassles and delays.

Tip 2 Understand application fees The fee for an Indian passport application varies depending on the type of passport and processing speed selected by the applicant. A regular passport costs ₹1,500 for a 36-page booklet and ₹2,000 for a 60-page booklet. Additional charges may apply for Tatkal services or other special requests. Knowing these fees in advance helps with budgeting and avoids any surprises at payment time.

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Tip 3 Schedule your appointment wisely Scheduling an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office is an important step in the application process. Appointments can be scheduled online through the official portal, where applicants can choose convenient dates and times according to their availability. It is advisable to book appointments as soon as possible, as slots may fill quickly, especially during peak seasons.

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Tip 4 Double-check your application form Before submitting your application form, double-check all entries for accuracy. Any discrepancies or errors in personal details like name spellings or address could lead to rejection or delays in processing your passport application. Take time to review every section carefully before final submission.