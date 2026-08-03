5 Argentinean desserts you need to try
What's the story
Dulce de leche, a beloved sweet treat, is an integral part of Argentinean cuisine. This creamy caramel-like spread is used in a variety of snacks that reflect the country's rich culinary traditions. From breakfast to dessert, these snacks showcase the versatility of dulce de leche. Here are five delightful Argentinean snacks featuring this iconic ingredient, each offering a unique taste experience.
#1
Alfajores: A sweet sandwich delight
Alfajores are popular Argentinean cookies filled with dulce de leche and coated with powdered sugar or chocolate.
These sweet treats come in different varieties, depending on the region.
The soft cookies provide a perfect contrast to the creamy filling, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
Alfajores are widely available at bakeries and are often enjoyed with coffee or tea.
#2
Chocotorta: A no-bake dessert classic
Chocotorta is a no-bake dessert made with layers of chocolate cookies soaked in coffee and filled with dulce de leche and cream cheese.
This easy-to-make cake is ideal for special occasions and family gatherings.
Its rich flavor and creamy texture make it a favorite among those who love chocolate and caramel combinations.
#3
Panqueques con dulce de leche: A breakfast favorite
Panqueques con dulce de leche are thin pancakes slathered with the sweet spread, rolled up or folded into quarters.
They can be served as breakfast or dessert, depending on your taste.
The pancakes can also be topped with fruits like bananas or strawberries for an added flavor dimension.
#4
Facturas: Pastry delights filled with dulce de leche
Facturas are flaky pastries stuffed with various fillings, including dulce de leche.
They are usually eaten during breakfast or merienda (afternoon snack) in Argentina.
These pastries come in different shapes and sizes, providing something for everyone to enjoy their favorite filling.
#5
Helado de dulce de leche: Ice cream indulgence
Helado de dulce de leche is an ice cream flavor that captures the essence of this beloved spread in frozen form.
It provides a refreshing yet indulgent way to enjoy the sweet treat.
Especially during warm weather months, ice cream becomes an irresistible option for many Argentines looking for something cool yet satisfying after meals or as an afternoon pick-me-up.