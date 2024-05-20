Next Article

Try this recipe

Aromatic Indian masala chai: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:16 pm May 20, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Masala chai, a spiced tea from India, delights with its rich flavor and aromatic spices. This traditional beverage blends black tea with a variety of herbs and spices, reflecting its deep cultural roots. More than a drink, it's a cherished experience passed down through generations. Ideal for any time, masala chai offers comforting warmth and layered flavors. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare masala chai, assemble two cups of water, two black tea bags or teaspoons of loose leaves, half a cup of milk (dairy or plant-based), and two tablespoons of sugar to taste. For spices, you'll need a quarter teaspoon each of ground ginger and cinnamon, two cloves, two crushed cardamom pods, and a small star anise.

Step 1

Preparing the spice mix

Begin by crafting your masala mix. In a small dish, mix together the ground ginger, ground cinnamon, cloves, crushed cardamom pods, and star anise. This combination is the heart of masala chai's distinct taste. For those who enjoy a more robust spice profile in their chai, adjusting the spice amounts is encouraged to suit your personal preference.

Step 2

Boiling water with spices

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring two cups of water to a boil. Add the prepared spice mix to the boiling water. Let it simmer for about five minutes to allow the spices to infuse their flavors into the water thoroughly. This step is essential for creating that deep aromatic base that makes masala chai so distinctive.

Step 3

Adding tea leaves and milk

After simmering the spices in water for five minutes, add in your black tea leaves or tea bags along with half a cup of milk. Stir gently to combine all ingredients well. Reduce heat slightly and let it simmer for another three to four minutes until it turns a rich brown color, indicating that flavors have melded together nicely.

Step 4

Sweetening your chai

Add two tablespoons of sugar to the simmering chai, adjusting the sweetness as per your preference. Stir the mixture well until the sugar has completely dissolved. Carefully strain the hot chai through a fine mesh strainer into cups, ensuring to discard the spices left behind. Serve the aromatic masala chai immediately, and enjoy the enveloping warmth and layered flavors that each comforting sip promises.