Try these tasty dishes using arrowroot 

Arrowroot, a versatile and gluten-free starch, has been used in traditional cooking for centuries. Extracted from the rhizomes of several tropical plants, arrowroot is known for its thickening properties and ability to create a smooth texture in dishes. It is easy to digest and can be a great alternative to cornstarch or flour in various recipes. Here are five traditional dishes that highlight the unique qualities of arrowroot.

Dish 1 Arrowroot pudding delight Arrowroot pudding is a simple yet satisfying dessert that highlights the natural flavor of arrowroot powder. To make this dish, mix arrowroot powder with milk or coconut milk and sweeten with sugar or honey. Cook over low heat until it thickens into a creamy consistency. This pudding can be served warm or chilled, making it an ideal treat for any time of the year.

Dish 2 Savory arrowroot porridge Savory arrowroot porridge is a comforting breakfast option popular in many cultures. To prepare this porridge, combine water or vegetable broth with arrowroot powder, and cook until it reaches a smooth consistency. Add salt and spices like turmeric or cumin for flavor. This dish provides a nutritious start to the day, and can be paired with vegetables for added texture.

Dish 3 Arrowroot flatbreads Arrowroot flatbreads are gluten-free alternatives to regular bread products. Mix arrowroot flour with water and knead into dough before rolling out flatbreads. Cook them on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These flatbreads can be enjoyed plain or stuffed with various fillings like vegetables or legumes.

Dish 4 Sweet arrowroot biscuits Sweet arrowroot biscuits make for an excellent snack option for those looking for gluten-free treats. Combine arrowroot flour with butter, sugar, and vanilla extract to form dough balls before baking them until crisp around edges but soft inside. These biscuits go perfectly with tea or coffee breaks throughout the day.