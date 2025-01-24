How to flaunt Art Deco-inspired hairstyles
What's the story
The Art Deco comeback in fashion has everyone falling in love with the 1920s and 1930s vintage hairstyles all over again.
These styles are all about geometric shapes and elegant lines, bringing a touch of glamour and sophistication to any look.
This article explores how to incorporate Art Deco-inspired hairstyles into modern looks.
Get ready for tips, tricks, and inspiration to infuse your look with vintage flair!
Finding your fit
Discovering your perfect Art Deco style
Selecting the perfect Art Deco hairstyle requires knowing your hair type and face shape.
Long-haired individuals can opt for finger waves for a touch of sophistication, while short-haired ladies can rock sculpted bobs that mirror the era's geometric influence.
If you have a round face, go for voluminous styles to add length, while angular faces can be balanced with softer, curved lines and waves.
Toolkit essentials
Essential tools for vintage styling
To recreate an authentic Art Deco hairstyle, you can't do without these tools:
A good curling iron or hot rollers: You need this to create those beautiful waves and curls.
A fine-tooth comb: This will help you create those sharp lines and shapes in your hair.
Strong-hold hair gels or pomades: You want your style to hold its shape all day, right? Invest in some good stuff!
Wave technique
Mastering finger waves
Finger waves embody 1920s glamour but mastering them can be tricky!
Start with damp hair and apply a lot of gel.
Grab a comb and start sculpting those waves! Work in sections, creating an 'S' shape against your scalp. Secure each wave with clips.
Let it dry, remove clips, and then seal the deal with some hairspray. Voila!
Accessorize wisely
Incorporating accessories
Art Deco hairstyles frequently incorporated accessories such as headbands and elaborate clips.
These details can significantly enhance the authenticity of your look.
Select accessories that harmonize with the geometric essence of your hairstyle.
Angular designs or pieces showcasing iconic patterns like fans or chevrons are ideal.
The strategic placement of accessories can further emphasize the desired characteristics of your hairstyle.
Upkeep tricks
Daily maintenance tips
Keeping your Art Deco hairstyle looking fresh is easy with a couple of daily tricks.
Silk pillowcases are your secret weapon against frizz and style-squashing.
If your finger waves or curls are losing their oomph overnight, a light spritz of water and a dab of gel can bring them back to life without a full restyle.