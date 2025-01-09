Cloud-inspired hair texturing: Soft volume techniques
What's the story
Getting your hair to resemble clouds in their softness and volume is the new trend everyone wants to hop on!
This article delves into the art of cloud hair texturing, focusing on achieving that dreamy soft volume without the heaviness that can weigh down your locks.
Choosing the right products, nailing those styling techniques - we've got all the tips and tricks you need to get that light-as-air, cloud-like hairstyle.
Product selection
Choosing the right volumizing products
Choosing the right volumizing products is key to getting that cloud-like texture without damaging your hair.
Go for lightweight mousses, sprays, and powders specifically formulated for volume.
Stay away from heavy waxes or oils that can flatten your hair.
As a general rule, opt for products with volumizing polymers and heat protection if you're going to use hot tools.
Blow-dry technique
The art of blow-drying
Blow-drying is the secret to achieving soft volume.
Begin by spritzing a heat protectant spray on damp locks.
Use a round brush and aim the blow dryer's nozzle upwards while drying each section from roots to ends.
This method pushes the roots away from the scalp, making your hair appear fuller.
For added volume, flip your head upside down as you blow-dry.
Rollers method
Utilizing Velcro rollers
Velcro rollers are your secret weapon for volume without the heat damage!
After blow-drying, wrap sections around large Velcro rollers while it's still warm. Let them sit for 20 minutes or so.
This lets your hair cool in a lifted position, boosting volume and creating soft waves for that dreamy cloud-inspired look.
Teasing tips
Mastering teasing techniques
Teasing, or backcombing, gives instant volume at the roots, but be gentle to prevent hair damage.
Use a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush to softly backcomb small sections at the roots.
Next, spritz a light-hold hairspray to maintain the lift all day.
Be cautious though, moderation is key with teasing; too much backcombing can cause tangles and breakage.
Texture enhancement
Embracing natural texture with sea salt spray
If you have naturally wavy or curly hair and want to amplify your texture while adding some serious volume, sea salt spray is your new BFF.
Simply spritz it onto damp or dry hair and scrunch gently with your hands to further encourage those natural waves and curls.
It helps you get that dreamy, cloud-like look without any fuss.