Try these dishes using ash gourd

Often neglected in vegetarian cooking, ash gourd (also known as winter melon or white gourd) is an incredibly versatile vegetable. Packed with vitamins and minerals, it offers a plethora of health benefits while remaining low on calories. This humble vegetable can be used to whip up a range of delicious dishes that are equally nutritious and filling. Here's how you can use ash gourd in your meals to enhance flavor and nutrition.

Drink 1 Refreshing ash gourd juice Ash gourd juice is a refreshing drink that can be prepared easily at home. Just peel the ash gourd, discard the seeds and blend the flesh with water until smooth. Strain out the pulp and add a dash of lemon juice for flavor. This hydrating drink detoxifies the body owing to its high water content.

Dish 1 Savory ash gourd curry A flavorful dish, ash gourd curry goes perfectly with rice or flatbreads. To prepare this curry, saute onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic in oil until soft. Add cubed ash gourd along with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder. Cook until the ash gourd becomes tender but not mushy. This curry provides essential nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium.

Dish 2 Light ash gourd soup A light ash gourd soup makes for an ideal starter or light meal option. Start by boiling chopped ash gourd with vegetable broth until soft. Blend it into a smooth consistency before adding salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro or mint for added aroma. This soup is low on calories yet rich on fiber.