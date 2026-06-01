When in Assam, try these local dishes 

Assam , a northeastern state in India, is famous for its rich culture and diverse cuisine. The breakfasts here are not just delicious but also a reflection of the region's heritage. From rice-based dishes to unique teas, Assamese breakfasts offer a delightful start to the day. Here are five must-try breakfast items from Assam that promise an authentic culinary experience.

Rice flakes Poha: A rice flake delight Poha is a popular breakfast dish made from flattened rice flakes. Cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies, it is light yet flavorful. Poha is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with a side of lemon for an added zest. This dish is not only easy to prepare but also provides a quick energy boost to kickstart your day.

Rice cakes Pitha: Traditional rice cakes Pitha is another traditional Assamese breakfast item that consists of rice flour cakes stuffed with different fillings, like jaggery or sesame seeds. These can be steamed or fried, depending on preference. Pitha is usually enjoyed during festivals but can also be found at local eateries throughout the year.

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Deep-fried bread Luchi: Fluffy deep-fried bread Luchi is a deep-fried bread made from refined flour that puffs up beautifully when cooked in hot oil. It has a crispy exterior and soft interior, making it an ideal companion for curries or vegetable dishes like aloo bhaji (potato stir-fry). Luchi adds variety and texture to any breakfast table.

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Yogurt mix Chira doi: Flattened rice with yogurt Chira doi combines flattened rice with yogurt for a refreshing morning meal option. The sweetness of yogurt balances out the mildness of chira (flattened rice), creating a harmonious blend of flavors. This dish is particularly popular during the summer months, when cooler foods are preferred.