Visiting Athens? Escape to the countryside for a day

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Historical insights at Kifissia's Mansion District

The mansion district of Kifissia has some of the most beautiful neoclassical buildings from the 19th century. These residences are a testament to the architectural brilliance of the era and give a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle of the wealthy Athenians of the time. Walking through this area, you can admire the intricate facades and learn about the history of the region through guided tours or informational plaques placed around the neighborhood.