Visiting Athens? Escape to the countryside for a day
What's the story
While Athens is famous for its ancient history and vibrant culture, its suburbs offer a different, yet equally fascinating experience. These areas are often overlooked by tourists, but they hold unique attractions that showcase the city's diverse character. From lush green spaces to charming local markets, Athens' suburbs provide a refreshing escape from the bustling city center. Exploring these hidden gems can give visitors a deeper understanding of Athenian life and culture.
#1
Discovering Kifisia's green spaces
Kifisia is famous for its beautiful parks and gardens, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers. The suburb has several walking trails lined with lush greenery, ideal for a peaceful stroll or jog. The Alsos Kifisias park is a popular spot with its well-maintained paths and picnic areas. Visitors can also explore local boutiques and cafes in this quiet neighborhood.
#2
The vibrant market scene in Maroussi
Maroussi is famous for its lively markets, where locals come to buy fresh produce and handmade goods. The Varvakios Agora is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience authentic Athenian shopping culture. From fruits, vegetables, spices, and artisanal crafts, the market has it all. Bargaining is common here, giving you a chance to interact with friendly vendors and get a taste of everyday life in Athens.
#3
Cultural experiences in Halandri
Halandri is a cultural hub, with galleries and theaters that display local talent. The suburb's artistic vibe draws creatives from all over Greece. You can check out contemporary art exhibitions or attend live performances at small venues across the area. Halandri also has cozy cafes where you can relax after exploring its cultural offerings.
#4
Historical insights at Kifissia's Mansion District
The mansion district of Kifissia has some of the most beautiful neoclassical buildings from the 19th century. These residences are a testament to the architectural brilliance of the era and give a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle of the wealthy Athenians of the time. Walking through this area, you can admire the intricate facades and learn about the history of the region through guided tours or informational plaques placed around the neighborhood.