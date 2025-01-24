A guide to experiencing auroras from space
What's the story
Seeing auroras from the ground is amazing enough, but watching them from a space station is on a whole new level of awesome.
This article is all about the epic adventure of experiencing auroras from space. We'll give you the lowdown on how you can join this out-of-this-world journey.
From training to launch, we'll cover everything that makes seeing auroras from orbit the ultimate bucket list item.
Preparation
Preparing for your space adventure
Before you can see those auroras in space, you have to pass a lot of tests.
They put you through physical exams and psychological evaluations to make sure you can handle the trip.
Training includes learning how to operate the spacecraft, handle emergencies, and adjust to microgravity.
The whole trip and training cost upwards of $20 million, so it's a pretty exclusive club.
Science
The science behind auroras in space
Auroras occur when charged particles ejected from the sun collide with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen in Earth's atmosphere.
Seeing these lights from space is a whole different ballgame, as you can witness them dancing around the planet in real-time.
Astronauts describe seeing "curtains" of green and red light that move like "luminescent ballet dancers," which is a breathtaking sight against the backdrop of space's deep blackness.
Timing
Best times to view auroras from orbit
The most favorable times to witness auroras from space coincide with periods of heightened solar activity, specifically during the peak of the 11-year solar cycle referred to as Solar Maximum.
This is when the sun is most active, and the number and intensity of auroral displays dramatically increase, providing ample opportunities for observation.
Plus, equinox months—March and September—are particularly advantageous due to increased geomagnetic activity that amplifies auroral occurrences.
Provider
Choosing your space travel provider
Several private aerospace companies offer civilian trips to space stations where you can witness auroras up close.
It's important to thoroughly research each provider's safety record, mission success rates, and astronaut training programs before choosing one.
Prices vary significantly among providers, but expect costs starting at $55 million for a round trip, including several days aboard an orbiting station with windows specifically designed for Earth observation.
Photography
Tips for capturing aurora photographs in space
Shooting auroras from space means dealing with microgravity and radiation - the latter can mess with your camera!
High ISO settings are key for capturing those vibrant colors in low light, and fast shutter speeds help eliminate blur from the spacecraft's motion.
Astronauts love lenses with wide apertures (f/2 or lower). These let in the most light during those brief flybys over the glowing aurora.