To explore Australia's geological history, hit these spots

Australia 's Red Centre is famous for its rugged beauty and unique landscapes. Among its many natural wonders are hidden riverbed hikes that offer an unparalleled adventure for those willing to explore off the beaten path. These trails provide a glimpse into the region's geological history and diverse ecosystems, making them a must-visit for avid hikers. Here are some insights into these hidden gems.

#1 Larapinta Trail's secret sections While the Larapinta Trail is well-known, some sections remain less frequented by tourists. These secret parts offer stunning views of ancient riverbeds carved by time and water flow. Hikers can witness unique flora and fauna adapted to this arid environment. Exploring these sections provides an opportunity to connect with nature in a more intimate setting, away from the crowds.

#2 Finke Gorge National Park trails Finke Gorge National Park has some amazing trails that follow old riverbeds. The park is home to rare plant species and offers breathtaking views of towering cliffs and lush greenery along the watercourses. Hiking here gives you a chance to see how life thrives in harsh conditions, while also enjoying the serenity of untouched wilderness.

#3 Palm Valley's hidden pathways Palm Valley in Finke Gorge National Park is famous for its lush palm trees lining the banks of a dry riverbed. The area has some lesser-known pathways that lead through stunning landscapes dotted with cycads and other ancient plants. These trails give you a glimpse into Australia's prehistoric past, while offering plenty of opportunities for photography enthusiasts.

#4 Ormiston Gorge's riverbed route Ormiston Gorge has a beautiful riverbed route that is less traveled by tourists. The route offers stunning views of the gorge's towering walls and crystal-clear waters flowing through it. Hikers can enjoy spotting wildlife like rock wallabies or various bird species that call this place home, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.