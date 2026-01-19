Australia's most stunning garden cities: A list

Australia is home to some of the most stunning garden cities in the world, which are a treat for nature lovers. These cities combine urban life with lush greenery, making for a perfect balance of modernity and nature. From expansive parks to well-planned botanical gardens, these destinations are a must-visit for anyone who loves the outdoors. Here are five of Australia's best garden cities that promise an unforgettable experience.

#1 Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens are famous for their beauty and diversity. Spanning over 38 hectares, the gardens are home to more than 50,000 plants from all over the world. Visitors can stroll through themed gardens, enjoy tranquil lakes, and participate in guided tours to learn about the flora. The gardens are also a haven for wildlife, with many bird species making it their home.

#2 Brisbane's City Botanic Gardens Located on the banks of the Brisbane River, the City Botanic Gardens provide a peaceful retreat in the middle of the city. Spread over 20 hectares, the gardens feature native Australian plants as well as exotic species. Walking paths wind through lush greenery, giving visitors a chance to relax or enjoy a picnic. The gardens also host events throughout the year, making them an integral part of Brisbane's cultural scene.

#3 Sydney's Centennial Parklands Centennial Parklands in Sydney is one of Australia's largest urban parks, covering over 360 hectares of gardens, woodlands, and wetlands. It is a paradise for outdoor activities such as cycling or horseback riding on designated trails. The park also hosts various events such as concerts and festivals throughout the year. With its vast open spaces and diverse ecosystems, it is an oasis in Sydney's bustling cityscape.

#4 Adelaide's Botanic Garden Adelaide's Botanic Garden is famous for its Victorian-era design and diverse plant collections from Australia and beyond. Spanning 125 hectares in the middle of Adelaide's CBD, this garden features themed areas such as the Palm House and Bicentennial Conservatory. It is one of the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, making it an ideal spot for plant lovers.