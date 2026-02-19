Tired of toast? Try these avocado-chickpea dishes

Avocados and chickpeas are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes. Packed with nutrients, they make a perfect combination for anyone looking for healthy yet delicious meals. While avocados are known for their creamy texture and healthy fats, chickpeas are famous for their protein content and earthy flavor. Together, they can make a number of satisfying dishes that are easy to prepare and full of flavor.

Dish 1 Creamy avocado chickpea spread A creamy avocado chickpea spread is an ideal choice for a quick snack or a light meal. Simply mash ripe avocados with cooked chickpeas until smooth. Add lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper to taste. This spread goes well on whole-grain bread or crackers. It gives you a good dose of healthy fats from the avocado and protein from the chickpeas.

Dish 2 Avocado chickpea salad bowl An avocado chickpea salad bowl is perfect for those looking for a refreshing meal loaded with nutrients. Toss together chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and bell peppers with halved cherry tomatoes. Add canned chickpeas and diced avocados to the mix. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for dressing. This colorful salad is not only visually appealing but also rich in vitamins and minerals.

Dish 3 Chickpea avocado tacos Chickpea avocado tacos make for a delightful twist on traditional tacos. Mash cooked chickpeas with diced avocados as the base filling. Add sliced jalapenos, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes as toppings. Use corn tortillas to wrap everything together tightly. These tacos provide a good balance of textures from crunchy vegetables and creamy fillings.

