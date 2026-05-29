Whip up this cocoa smoothie bowl in no time

An avocado cocoa smoothie bowl is the perfect way to start your day. It is quick, nutritious, and delicious. You can whip it up in just five minutes, making it the perfect choice for busy mornings. With creamy avocado and rich cocoa, this smoothie bowl gives you a balanced meal with healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants. Here's how to make this delightful breakfast treat.

#1 Gather your ingredients To make this smoothie bowl, you need ripe avocados, unsweetened cocoa powder, a banana for natural sweetness, almond milk, or any plant-based milk of your choice, and honey or maple syrup (optional). These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and make a nutritious base for your breakfast.

#2 Blend to perfection Start by cutting the avocado in half, and remove the pit. Scoop out the flesh, and add it to a blender along with one peeled banana. Add two tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 cup of almond milk. Blend until smooth, adding more milk if required to reach your desired consistency.

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#3 Serve with toppings Pour the blended mixture into a bowl, and top it with your choice of toppings. Some great options include sliced almonds, chia seeds, fresh berries, or granola. These not only add texture but also enhance the nutritional value of your smoothie bowl.

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