Things to do in Albenia 

Albania, a hidden gem in the Balkans, is a unique blend of stunning landscapes and well-preserved villages. This country is famous for its diverse terrain- from rugged mountains to pristine beaches. Travelers can explore charming villages that have retained their traditional architecture and culture over centuries. Be it an adventurer seeking outdoor thrills or a history buff looking to delve into the past, Albania has it all.

#1 Exploring rugged mountains If you are a hiking and nature lover, Albania's mountainous regions are just perfect for you. The Albanian Alps (also known as the Accursed Mountains) provide stunning views and strenuous trails. From diverse flora to fauna, the mountains are a treat for nature lovers. Hiking around these regions gives a chance to experience pristine natural beauty amid fresh air and calmness away from the chaotic city life.

#2 Discovering pristine beaches The Albanian Riviera is renowned for its stunning beaches with crystal-clear waters. The coastline along the Ionian Sea has sandy beaches flanked by dramatic cliffs. Places like Dhermi and Himara are popular among those seeking some sunbathing or water sports such as snorkeling or kayaking. The turquoise waters sitting against lush green hills make for postcard-perfect frames that leave every traveler spellbound.

#3 Visiting traditional villages Albania's picturesque villages remain untouched by time and offer a peek into the country's traditional side with their preserved architecture and customs. Gjirokaster's stone houses built on steep hillsides, and Berat's unique Ottoman-style buildings, known as the "City of a Thousand Windows," with windows facing each other across narrow, cobblestone-lined streets, are just a few glimpses of Albania's rich cultural heritage waiting to be explored by curious travelers.