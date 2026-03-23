How to make bajra khichdi

Bajra khichdi is a delicious and nutritious breakfast dish that is famous in the bustling streets of India. Made with pearl millet, lentils, and a mix of spices, this dish is a staple for many. Its simplicity and health benefits make it a favorite among those looking for a wholesome start to their day. Here's all about bajra khichdi, its preparation, and why it remains a beloved street food choice.

#1 Ingredients that pack a punch Bajra khichdi is made from basic ingredients such as bajra (pearl millet), moong dal (green gram lentils), turmeric, cumin seeds, and salt. These ingredients not only make the dish tasty but also nutritious. Bajra is rich in fiber which helps with digestion while moong dal adds protein. Spices like cumin and turmeric add flavor and health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties.

#2 Simple preparation method To prepare bajra khichdi, wash the bajra and moong dal together until clean. In a pot, heat some oil or ghee and add cumin seeds till they crackle. Add the washed bajra and dal with water to cover them adequately. Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Cook on low flame till both grains soften into a porridge-like consistency.

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#3 Nutritional benefits of bajra khichdi Bajra khichdi is a powerhouse of nutrition, loaded with fiber, protein, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. It makes for an excellent meal for anyone looking to keep their weight in check or improve their digestive health. The high fiber content keeps you full for longer, while the protein helps in muscle repair and growth. Plus, the iron content helps in transporting oxygen in the body.

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