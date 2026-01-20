Love baked apples? You'll enjoy these recipes

Baked apples are a classic German dish that combines simplicity with deliciousness. The dish is made by baking apples with a variety of fillings, usually nuts, sugar, and spices. The warm, soft apples make for a comforting dessert that can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Here are some traditional German recipes for baked apples that you can try at home.

Dish 1 Classic German Apfelstrudel Apfelstrudel is a famous German dessert that has spiced apples wrapped in thin pastry layers. The filling usually has grated apples, sugar, cinnamon, and raisins. The pastry is rolled up and baked until golden brown. This dish is usually served warm with a dusting of powdered sugar or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Dish 2 Spiced baked apples with nuts Spiced baked apples are simple yet flavorful. The apples are cored and filled with a mixture of chopped nuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes a splash of lemon juice for tanginess. They are then baked until tender and served warm. This dish highlights the natural sweetness of the apples while adding texture from the nuts.

Dish 3 Apple dumplings in syrup Apple dumplings are another traditional treat where whole apples are wrapped in dough and baked in syrup made from water, sugar, and lemon juice. As they bake, the syrup seeps into the dough and softens it while keeping the apple intact. These dumplings can be served hot or cold with custard or whipped cream.

