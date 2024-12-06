Balenciaga's 'Zero' shoes fail to do one job: Cover feet!
Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has unveiled its latest creation, the Zero shoe, as part of its Fall 2025 collection. The shoe comes with an ultralight 3D-molded EVA foam sole, a rounded heel cup, and a big toe enclosure. This minimalist design has sparked online debates due to its unconventional approach to footwear. While some saw it as a bold fashion statement, others questioned its practicality for everyday wear.
Design highlight: It leaves most of the foot exposed
Balenciaga describes The Zero as footwear distilled to its essence, pushing the concept of barefoot shoes to the extreme. Made entirely from 3D-molded EVA foam, the design leaves most of the foot exposed, with only a rounded heel and big toe enclosure securing it in place. Available in black, tan, white, and brown shades, the luxury label's history of extravagant pricing suggests these shoes won't come cheap. The price is yet to be announced.
Take a look at the design here
'Damn, my feet hurt looking at them': Reactions
While some ardent fans found the design bizarre, they were eager to try them. One fan commented, "Whatever this is, I want it," while another wrote, "Damn, my feet hurt looking at them. But I want them!!!" Some users criticized the design, questioning its practicality and comfort. One comment read, "They look uncomfortable and look like they will easily slip off of the foot if someone is uhh walking."
Balenciaga's history of unconventional designs
Balenciaga is famous for provoking reactions and sparking conversations with its designs. The Zero shoe is no different. The brand, led by creative director Demna Gvasalia, had previously launched viral "Crocs stilettos" in 2022 and bulky "Dad sneakers" that started a chunky footwear trend. The Zero shoe carries forward this legacy of weirdness by providing a hyper-minimalist interpretation of the barefoot shoe idea.