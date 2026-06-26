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Banana peel scrubs: An underrated beauty hack

By Simran Jeet 02:33 pm Jun 26, 202602:33 pm

What's the story

Banana peel scrubs are becoming increasingly popular as a natural way to soften skin. The peels are packed with nutrients such as potassium, vitamins B6 and B12, and magnesium, which can help improve skin texture. Using banana peels in your skincare routine can be an easy and cost-effective way to achieve smoother skin without the use of harsh chemicals or expensive products.