Banana v/s kiwi: Which has more fiber?
What's the story
Bananas and kiwis are two of the most popular fruits, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. One of the most important nutrients that these fruits provide is fiber, which is important for good digestion and overall health. In this article, we will compare the fiber content of bananas and kiwis to see which fruit provides more fiber per serving.
#1
Fiber content in bananas
Bananas are also a great source of dietary fiber, with one medium banana (about 118 grams) providing roughly three grams of fiber.
This makes bananas a great option for those looking to up their daily fiber intake.
The fibers in bananas are mostly soluble, which helps in regulating blood sugar levels and keeping cholesterol in check.
#2
Fiber content in kiwis
Kiwis also pack a punch when it comes to fiber content.
One medium kiwi, about 76 grams, has around two grams of fiber.
Although slightly less than bananas, kiwis also provide the benefit of insoluble fiber, which helps in digestion by adding bulk to stool and promoting regular bowel movements.
#3
Comparing fiber types
While both bananas and kiwis provide fiber, the type of fiber in each fruit differs slightly.
Bananas are rich in soluble fiber, which helps in heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.
Kiwis, on the other hand, are rich in insoluble fiber, which helps in digestion by adding bulk to stool and making it easier to pass.
Tip 1
Health benefits beyond fiber
Apart from being rich in fiber, bananas and kiwis also provide other health benefits.
Bananas are rich in potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function.
Kiwis are rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which help boost immunity and bone health.
Adding either fruit to your diet can help you meet your nutritional needs while enjoying their unique flavors.