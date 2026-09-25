Barley and rosemary: A nutritious combo awaits

Barley can be a great base for salads, giving a chewy texture and nutty flavor.

Cooked barley can be mixed with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers for a refreshing dish.

Toss in some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to make a simple dressing that complements the natural flavors of the ingredients.

This salad is not just filling, but also packed with essential nutrients.