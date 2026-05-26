Salad lovers, try these basil-packed bowls

Basil is one of the most versatile herbs that can elevate the taste of any salad, giving it a fresh and aromatic touch. Its unique flavor goes well with a variety of ingredients, making it a staple in many cuisines. Here are five salad ideas that highlight the deliciousness of basil, giving you a refreshing and flavorful experience with every bite.

Dish 1 Caprese salad with fresh basil A classic Italian dish, Caprese salad, is all about the combination of fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves. Drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, this salad highlights the simplicity of quality ingredients. The sweetness of tomatoes and creaminess of mozzarella go perfectly with the aromatic basil, giving you a refreshing appetizer or side dish.

Dish 2 Mediterranean quinoa salad Quinoa is a protein-rich grain that makes an excellent base for salads. In this Mediterranean quinoa salad, you can mix cooked quinoa with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, and feta cheese. Toss in some chopped fresh basil to add an aromatic touch. The combination of flavors makes this salad both nutritious and satisfying.

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Dish 3 Watermelon and basil salad This unique salad combines sweet watermelon cubes, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh basil leaves for an unexpected yet delightful taste experience. Drizzle it with lime juice or honey for added sweetness if desired. This refreshing dish is perfect for hot summer days when you want something light but flavorful.

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Dish 4 Thai-inspired cucumber salad For those who love bold flavors, try this Thai inspired cucumber salad featuring thinly sliced cucumbers tossed in a tangy dressing made from lime juice, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, chili flakes, and chopped peanuts (optional). Add plenty of fresh basil leaves to enhance its aromatic profile while balancing out spicy notes from the dressing.