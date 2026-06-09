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African body painting: Techniques behind the art

By Simran Jeet 02:02 pm Jun 09, 202602:02 pm

What's the story

African body painting is a vibrant art form, steeped in cultural significance and tradition. The techniques used in this practice are not just about aesthetics, but also about storytelling and identity. From intricate patterns to bold colors, these techniques have been passed down through generations. Here are five unique body painting techniques from Africa, each with its own cultural background and artistic expression.