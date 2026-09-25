5 surprising benefits of playing volleyball at the beach
What's the story
Beach volleyball is not just a fun activity; it is a great workout too. Playing this sport on the sand can improve your physical health in many ways. The resistance of sand makes you work harder, which helps you get fitter. Here are five ways beach volleyball can improve your physical health, and why you should consider adding it to your routine.
Heart health
Boosts cardiovascular health
Playing beach volleyball is a great way to improve cardiovascular health.
The constant movement and quick bursts of energy keep your heart rate up, which helps improve circulation and strengthen the heart muscles.
Regular participation in this sport can lower the risk of heart disease by improving blood pressure, reducing cholesterol levels, and enhancing overall heart function.
Muscle building
Enhances muscle strength
The uneven surface of sand requires players to engage more muscles than playing on a solid surface.
This not only helps build strength in the legs but also works out the core muscles, as players have to maintain balance and stability while moving quickly.
Over time, this results in increased muscle tone and endurance.
Flexibility & balance
Improves flexibility and balance
Beach volleyball requires a lot of jumping, diving, and quick directional changes, all of which improve flexibility and balance.
These movements stretch different muscle groups, increasing their flexibility over time.
Better balance also reduces the risk of falls and injuries in other activities.
Weight control
Aids weight management
Playing beach volleyball is an effective way to burn calories, thanks to its high-intensity nature.
A typical session can burn anywhere between 300 and 600 calories, depending on the intensity and duration.
This makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to maintain or lose weight without the monotony of a gym.
Mental health
Encourages mental well-being
The combination of physical exertion and social interaction in beach volleyball sessions contributes positively to mental health.
Engaging in this sport releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.
Plus, being outdoors in a beach setting can further reduce stress levels by providing a calming environment away from daily routines.