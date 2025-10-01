Bean and citrus combos you must try

Beans and citrus are two ingredients that can elevate the flavor profile of any dish. The combination of the earthy taste of beans and the zesty kick of citrus can make for some pretty unique culinary creations. Be it the tangy notes of lemon or the sweet aroma of orange, these pairings can add depth to your meals. Here are some innovative ways to use beans with citrus for a delightful twist in your cooking routine.

Dish 1 Lemon-infused black bean salad A lemon-infused black bean salad is a refreshing take on traditional salads. By adding freshly squeezed lemon juice, you add a bright acidity that complements the rich flavor of black beans. Toss in some chopped tomatoes, onions, and cilantro for added texture and taste. This salad makes for a perfect side dish or a light main course option for those looking for something different.

Dish 2 Orange-glazed chickpeas Orange-glazed chickpeas make for a sweet and savory treat that goes well with rice or quinoa. To make this dish, cook chickpeas with orange juice, zest, and spices like cumin and paprika until they are well coated in the glaze. The result is a deliciously sticky mixture that brings out the natural sweetness of the orange while balancing it with hearty chickpeas.

Dish 3 Lime-marinated kidney bean tacos Lime-marinated kidney bean tacos are an easy way to add some zest to your taco night. Marinate kidney beans in lime juice with garlic powder, chili powder, and salt before filling soft tortillas with them. Top with avocado slices or shredded cabbage for added crunchiness. These tacos offer an exciting twist on classic flavors by adding tangy lime notes.