This is why psychologists recommend bear hugs as remedy

Bear hugs are more than just a warm gesture; they can also be a simple yet effective way to boost your mood. This affectionate act has been shown to have several psychological benefits, making it an easy practice to incorporate into daily life. By understanding the positive effects of bear hugs, individuals can use them as a tool for emotional well-being and stress relief.

#1 Boosts oxytocin levels Bear hugs can increase the levels of oxytocin, commonly referred to as the "love hormone." This hormone plays an important role in social bonding and emotional connection. Higher oxytocin levels are associated with reduced stress and anxiety, making bear hugs an effective way to enhance mood and promote feelings of trust and safety.

#2 Reduces cortisol levels Cortisol is a hormone that the body releases in response to stress. Bear hugs can help lower cortisol levels by promoting relaxation and calmness. The physical touch involved in a bear hug helps activate the body's parasympathetic nervous system, which counteracts the effects of stress by inducing a state of relaxation.

#3 Enhances emotional connection Engaging in bear hugs with loved ones can strengthen emotional bonds between individuals. The act of hugging releases endorphins, which are natural painkillers and mood enhancers. This chemical reaction fosters a sense of closeness and intimacy, improving relationships and contributing positively to overall emotional health.

