How to use bedside chests to get stylish bedroom

Bedside chests can be a perfect addition to your bedroom, providing both storage and style. They can be placed in different arrangements to make the most of your space and add to the decor. Here are five stylish arrangements for bedside chests that can make your bedroom more functional and visually appealing. Each arrangement is tailored to suit different preferences and room layouts, making it easier for you to find the perfect fit for your space.

Tip 1 Symmetrical pairing for balance Placing two bedside chests on either side of the bed creates a balanced look. This symmetrical arrangement works well in larger bedrooms where space permits. It allows for equal storage on both sides and can be complemented with matching lamps or decorative items to enhance the cohesive look. This arrangement is ideal for those who prefer a classic and orderly appearance in their bedroom.

Tip 2 Corner placement for small spaces For smaller bedrooms, placing a bedside chest in the corner can save space while still offering storage solutions. This arrangement maximizes floor space by utilizing corners that are often left empty. A corner placement works well with compact chests that fit snugly into tight spots without compromising accessibility or style.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Layered look with open shelving Incorporating open shelving into your bedside chest arrangement adds an element of depth and interest to your bedroom design. By layering books, plants, or decorative objects on open shelves, you create visual intrigue while keeping essentials within reach. This layered look adds texture and personality to your space without overwhelming it.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Minimalist approach with single chest Choosing a single bedside chest instead of two can be a minimalist's dream come true. This arrangement focuses on simplicity by using one piece as the focal point next to the bed. It reduces clutter while still providing ample storage options like drawers or cabinets designed specifically for nighttime necessities.