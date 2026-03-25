Beet skins: A crunchy snack alternative

Often discarded, beet skins can be a healthy and crunchy snack option. These colorful peels are packed with nutrients and can be easily transformed into a delicious treat. By repurposing beet skins, you not only reduce waste but also add a unique twist to your snacking routine. Here's how you can make the most of beet skins, turning them into an enjoyable snack that boosts your diet.

#1 Nutritional benefits of beet skins Beet skins are loaded with essential nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are a great source of antioxidants, which help fight free radicals in the body. The fiber content promotes digestion and keeps your gut healthy. Plus, beet skins have vitamin C and potassium, which are important for overall health. Eating beet skins can give you an extra nutrient boost without adding extra calories.

#2 Preparing beet skins for snacking To prepare beet skins for snacking, wash them thoroughly to remove any dirt or residue. Cut off any tough ends and slice the skins into thin strips or chips. Toss them with a little olive oil and seasoning of your choice, such as salt or paprika. Bake in the oven at a moderate temperature until crispy. This simple preparation method enhances their natural flavor while making them crunchy.

Advertisement

#3 Creative ways to enjoy beet skin snacks Beet skin snacks are versatile and can be enjoyed in various ways. Use them as a topping on salads or soups for added texture and nutrition. Pair them with hummus or guacamole for a flavorful dip experience. You can also crumble baked beet skins over popcorn for an innovative twist on this classic snack food.

Advertisement