Top destinations for treetop adventures: A list

Treetop adventures offer a unique way to experience nature from above, providing thrilling experiences for beginners and seasoned adventurers alike. These aerial parks are designed with safety in mind, making them accessible to all ages and skill levels. From zip lines to canopy walks, these adventures allow participants to explore forests from a new perspective. Here are five beginner-friendly treetop adventure spots around the world that promise excitement and unforgettable views.

#1 Costa Rica's rainforest canopy tours Costa Rica is famous for its verdant rainforests and rich wildlife. How about experiencing it all on the country's canopy tours? For beginners, the guided tours with zip lines, suspension bridges, and platforms high above the forest floor, offer an exhilarating way to explore the natural wonders. Safety comes first, with professional guides ensuring you are secure. Prices usually start at $50/person, making it an affordable adventure for families/groups.

#2 Australia's Otway Fly Treetop Adventures Located in Victoria's Great Otway National Park, the Otway Fly Treetop Adventures gives a unique opportunity to walk among the treetops on a 600-meter-long steel walkway. One of the longest and highest steel canopy walks in the world, this attraction features a gentle gradient, making it suitable for beginners of all ages. Entry fees are around $25 AUD for adults and $15 AUD for kids.

#3 Canada's Capilano Suspension Bridge Park In Vancouver, British Columbia, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park provides visitors with stunning views of towering evergreens from its iconic suspension bridge and treetop walkways. The park's TreeTops Adventure comprises of seven suspension bridges attached to old-growth trees without damaging them. This eco-friendly design guarantees minimal disruption to nature while delivering a thrilling experience to visitors at approximately $60 CAD per adult ticket.

#4 Thailand's Flight of the Gibbon Chiang Mai Flight of the Gibbon in Chiang Mai is one of Asia's longest zip line courses, set in the pristine rainforest of Mae Kampong village. You can enjoy over 30 tree platforms connected by sky bridges and two abseils down ancient trees during the three-hour tour. Led by experienced guides, safety is a priority throughout each activity session. It costs about Bh.4,000 THB/person, including transport from central locations within Chiang Mai city limits.