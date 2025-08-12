Stretching made easy: Must-try exercises

Stretching is the easiest way to improve balance, particularly if you are a beginner looking to improve your physical stability. Adding stretching routines to your daily life can make you more flexible, decrease the chances of injury, and ensure better posture. We bring you some easy stretching exercises to try at home, without any special equipment. They will improve your balance, step-by-step.

Drive 1 Standing quadriceps stretch for stability The standing quadriceps stretch targets the muscles in the front of your thighs, which play a crucial role in maintaining balance. To perform this stretch, stand on one leg and pull your other foot towards your glutes with your hand. Hold onto a chair or wall for support if needed. Maintain this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching legs. This exercise helps strengthen the lower body and enhances stability.

Drive 2 Calf stretch against wall The calf stretch against a wall is good for enhancing ankle flexibility and balance. Stand facing a wall, one foot forward and the other stretched back. Keeping both heels on the ground, lean towards the wall until you feel a gentle stretch in your calf muscle. Hold for 15-30 seconds before switching legs. Regular practice of this stretch can help with better movement control.

Drive 3 Seated hamstring stretch routine The seated hamstring stretch targets lengthening the muscles at the back of your thighs, making way for better posture and balance. Sit on the floor with one leg stretched straight out and bend the other leg inwards so its sole touches the inner thigh. Lean forward gently over your extended leg while keeping your back straight until you feel a mild stretch in your hamstrings. Hold for about 15-30 seconds before switching sides.