Create a better sleep routine, we tell you how

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule is key to staying healthy and happy. It regulates your body's internal clock, making it easy to fall asleep and wake up on your own. For beginners, developing such a routine can be difficult, but with some handy tips, it can easily become a habit. Here are some simple tricks that can help you establish and stick to a regular sleep pattern.

Routine timing Set a fixed bedtime and wake-up time One of the first steps to maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is fixing sleep and wake times. Try to hit the sack at the same time every night and get up at the same time every morning, including on weekends. This way, your body's internal clock is regulated with time.

Wind down Create a relaxing pre-sleep routine Developing a relaxing pre-sleep routine can signal your body it's time to wind down. Activities like reading or listening to calming music can be effective. Avoid screens from phones or computers at least 30 minutes before bedtime as they emit blue light. This light can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.

Nap control Limit daytime naps Naps can be refreshing and beneficial, especially if you are exhausted during the day. However, they should be short and well-timed. Ideally, go for 20-minute-long naps and avoid napping after the early afternoon. Late-day napping can disrupt your nighttime sleep pattern, making it difficult to maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Dietary awareness Monitor your diet before bedtime What you eat before bedtime can have a major effect on your sleep quality. Stay away from heavy meals or caffeine close to bedtime, as they may lead to discomfort or restlessness while you sleep. Instead, go for lighter snacks if needed, but make sure they're consumed well before you intend to sleep.