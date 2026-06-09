Belgium's most iconic chocolate shops: A list
What's the story
Belgium is famous for its rich chocolate heritage, and it is a dream come true for chocolate lovers. The country has a plethora of artisanal shops, each offering unique flavors and traditional craftsmanship. From pralines to truffles, Belgian chocolatiers are known for their exquisite creations. Here are some of the best artisanal chocolate shops in Belgium where you can indulge in the finest chocolates.
Neuhaus
Masterpieces at Neuhaus
Established in 1857, Neuhaus is a pioneer of Belgian chocolate. The brand is famous for inventing pralines, which are filled chocolates with a hard shell. Neuhaus' creations are a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, with over 100 varieties to choose from. Their signature praline collection is a must-try for anyone visiting Belgium.
Pierre Marcolini
Exquisite flavors at Pierre Marcolini
Pierre Marcolini is known for his meticulous attention to detail and use of high-quality ingredients. His boutique offers an array of chocolates that highlight different flavor profiles and textures. Marcolini's commitment to craftsmanship is evident in his limited-edition collections, which often feature seasonal ingredients.
Praline house
Artisanal delights at Praline House
The Praline House is a go-to for those who love authentic Belgian pralines. The store offers a wide range of handmade chocolates prepared with traditional recipes and local ingredients. The chocolatiers here are always ready to share their expertise with customers, making the experience even more special. Their commitment to quality and tradition makes it a must-visit for chocolate lovers.
Cote d'Or
Innovative creations at Cote d'Or
Cote d'Or has been a staple in the Belgian chocolate scene since 1883. The brand is known for its rich flavors and smooth textures. Cote d'Or's iconic elephant logo is recognized worldwide as a symbol of quality chocolate. The brand offers everything from classic bars to innovative flavor combinations that cater to diverse palates.
Godiva
Luxurious experience at Godiva
Godiva is synonymous with luxury in Belgian chocolates. Founded in 1926, Godiva has been serving exquisite chocolates perfect for gifting or indulging yourself. Their boutiques are designed to offer an immersive experience, showcasing elegant packaging and premium-quality products. Godiva's signature gold packaging adds a touch of elegance, making their chocolates perfect for any occasion.