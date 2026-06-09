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Belgium's most iconic chocolate shops: A list

By Simran Jeet 09:46 am Jun 09, 202609:46 am

What's the story

Belgium is famous for its rich chocolate heritage, and it is a dream come true for chocolate lovers. The country has a plethora of artisanal shops, each offering unique flavors and traditional craftsmanship. From pralines to truffles, Belgian chocolatiers are known for their exquisite creations. Here are some of the best artisanal chocolate shops in Belgium where you can indulge in the finest chocolates.