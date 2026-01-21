Belgium's most charming canal towns: A list

Belgium is famous for its beautiful canal towns, which provide a glimpse into the country's rich history and culture. These towns are famous for their beautiful architecture, cobblestone streets, and scenic waterways. Exploring these places can be a delightful experience for anyone interested in history and culture. Here are some of the most beautiful canal towns in Belgium, along with what makes them special.

#1 Bruges: The Venice of the North Bruges is famously known as the "Venice of the North" because of its extensive network of canals. The medieval town is famous for its well-preserved architecture and cobbled streets. You can take a boat tour to explore Bruges from the water or visit its many museums and galleries. The Belfry Tower gives a panoramic view of the city, while Markt Square is perfect for shopping and dining.

#2 Ghent: A blend of history and modernity Ghent is where history meets modernity. The town has beautiful medieval buildings, such as St. Bavo's Cathedral, and a vibrant cultural scene. The Gravensteen Castle gives an insight into Ghent's past, while the town's lively festivals show its contemporary spirit. You can stroll along the Graslei and Korenlei streets, dotted with cafes and shops, or take a guided tour to learn more about this fascinating town.

#3 Antwerp: A port city with character Antwerp is Belgium's largest port city and is famous for its rich maritime history. The town has beautiful Renaissance architecture, such as the Cathedral of Our Lady, which houses works by Rubens. Antwerp's diamond district is famous all over the world, while its fashion scene is equally impressive. You can explore the Museum aan de Stroom or wander through the historic center to experience Antwerp's unique character.

#4 Mechelen: A hidden gem Mechelen is a lesser-known gem among Belgium's canal towns but is equally charming. The town is famous for its beautiful architecture, including St. Rumbold's Cathedral, which boasts an impressive tower you can climb for stunning views. Mechelen's central location makes it ideal for day trips to other cities like Brussels or Antwerp, but its own attractions are worth exploring.